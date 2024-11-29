An audio message threatening to blow up the car of Kalaburagi Central Jail chief superintendent Anita has sparked serious safety concerns of the officer. The anonymous message was sent to a police inspector in Kalaburagi city via WhatsApp, prompting an immediate security response, officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. Threat issued to Kalaburagi prison chief superintendent

After receiving the threat, the police inspector informed Anita, following which she has taken several precautionary measures, including directing her staff to ensure her car is parked exclusively in areas monitored by CCTV cameras, particularly around the jail and other key locations.

“We received information about an audio message sent via WhatsApp to the police inspector. We have also spoken with chief superintendent Anita regarding this,” said Kalaburagi suburban ACP DJ Rajanna. “We are waiting for her complaint and will register an FIR soon,” he added.

Police officers on condition of anonymity said that Anita, who assumed charge at the Kalaburagi Central Jail just six weeks ago, has made significant efforts to dismantle what she identified as a luxurious lifestyle enjoyed by certain inmates. Her crackdown on unauthorised privileges and enforcement of stricter regulations has reportedly met with strong resistance from prisoners, they added.

Tensions escalated on Wednesday when inmates staged protests against Anita’s decision to ban the use of beedi and gutka (chewing tobacco) inside the prison. Despite the backlash, she remained resolute, refusing to lift the ban. Authorities suspected that the threat may be a retaliatory act by inmates frustrated with her firm disciplinary measures.

Apart from the angle that prisoners, angered by Anita’s reforms, could be behind the threat, police are also investigating the possibility of external factors. Efforts are underway to trace the origin of the audio message and uncover whether it was orchestrated from within the jail or by external conspirators, police said.