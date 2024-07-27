Two Indian Army soldiers injured, one Pakistani killed in fresh encounter with terrorists in Kupwara

Two Indian army personnel were injured, and one Pakistani person was killed during an exchange of fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday morning. According to the Indian Army, the injured soldiers have been evacuated and taken for treatment. Three army personnel injured during exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara(PTI/Representational image)

The incident took place near the Kamkari post in the Macchal sector of the north Kashmir district.

The operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

This is the fourth encounter in Kupwara in the last one month.

Earlier on Wednesday, a terrorist was killed and non commissioned officer (NCO) was injured during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district. In a post on X, the Army said the exchange was triggered after it launched a joint search operation along with Jammu and Kashmir Police based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists on Tuesday.

Prior to this, the army foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara’s Keran sector and killed two terrorists, while on July 14, three terrorists were killed as security forces foiled another infiltration bid in Keran.

On Thursday, chief of army staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Line of Control in the Kupwara district, days after back-to-back gunfights in the area. During his visit to the forward posts, Dwivedi reviewed the security situation, interacted with troopers and the officers deployed on the LoC and praised them for meeting security challenges.

“GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS, visited the forward locations of #ChinarCorps & reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control #LOC. He also interacted with the Commanders and troops on ground. #COAS lauded All Ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism & exhorted them to remain steadfast in meeting emerging #security challenges,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.