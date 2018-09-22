Three arrested for gangrape of newlywed Ambala woman

Police have arrested three men for allegedly kidnapping a newlywed couple in Ambala and raping the bride.

The couple, whose marriage was solemnised on September 14, was allegedly kidnapped by the family members of the bridegroom’s former wife from the Railway Colony on the night of September 19.

A retired Railway Police Force (RPF) constable (name withheld) had lodged a complaint at the Pandav Nagar police station alleging that her son’s former wife (name withheld), her brothers Parveen and Naveen, father Hawa Singh and mother Pushpa kidnapped her son and daughter-in-law, besides thrashing her (complainant).

The accused are residents of Gurgaon.

Following the complaint, the police started the search for the couple and recovered them from Panipat on Thursday morning.

In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that she was gangraped, adding that the kidnappers had taken them to different locations and a few others had also joined them in the crime. She also alleged that her jewellery was also looted.

Police officials said the victim was medically examined on Friday.

Parveen was arrested on September 20 and was produced before a duty magistrate on Friday, who remanded him in three-day police custody.

Naveen and Hawa Singh were arrested on Friday and the duo will be produced in the court on Saturday.

Police said the two accused women and others involved in the crime will soon be arrested.

The accused have been booked under Sections 376 D (gangrape), 365 (kidnapping and confining someone wrongfully), 394 (voluntary causing hurt in committing or attempting to commit robbery), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said the former wife of victim’s husband was irked over his second marriage and the crime was committed at her behest to teach him a lesson. The couple was divorced in December last year.

After the incident, the victim couple reportedly met health minister Anil Vij, who had directed for prompt action following which raids were conducted to nab the accused.

