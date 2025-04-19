Mangaluru , Three persons who were part of a protest against Waqf Amendment Act organised on Saturday were booked for allegedly disrupting traffic and obstructing emergency services along NH 75 near Adyar here, police said. Three booked for blocking NH 75 during protest against Waqf Amendment Act in Mangaluru

The protest organised by Ulema Coordination Committee Karnataka was held at Shah Garden.

According to the Mangaluru City Police, while the event began peacefully under tight security arrangements, a section of protesters later moved towards the national highway and blocked traffic around 4.30 pm.

"Despite repeated instructions to maintain order and avoid disruption, some individuals entered the highway, obstructing the free movement of vehicles, including emergency services," police officials stated.

Efforts were made to disperse the crowd, but some protesters ignored the warnings and engaged in unlawful activities, police alleged.

Based on visual evidence and initial analysis of video footage, three individuals have been identified as the key accused—Jaleel, a resident of Krishnapura; Fazal from Valachil; and Mohammed Hanif Noufal, a senior police officer, said.

A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , including provisions related to obstruction of public servants, unlawful assembly, endangering public safety, and interference with government functioning, the officer said.

Police said more individuals are likely to be identified once a detailed examination of video recordings from the scene is completed.

"The investigation is ongoing, and strict legal action will be taken against all those found involved," the Mangaluru City Police said in a statement.

The protest had drawn participants from across coastal Karnataka and was closely monitored by law enforcement agencies to prevent any breach of peace or disruption to daily life.

Volunteers deployed by the organisers were initially seen assisting the police in crowd management before the situation took a turn.

