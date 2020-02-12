Three firemen killed in building collapse in Jammu

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 03:00 IST

Three firefighters were killed when a three-storey building collapsed in the Talab Tillo locality of Jammu on Wednesday while the personnel were trying to douse a fire, officials said. Four civilians and two other fire personnel were injured in the incident.

According to officials, the building, housing a saw mill and a residential complex, caught fire at around 4.30 am.

The fire department rushed firefighters to the spot after receiving a distress call and were making efforts to put out the blaze when the building collapsed at 5.30am, officials said. Four civilians and five fire department personnel were trapped under the debris.

Director General of Fire and Emergency Services, VK Singh, said, “The incident took place early this morning. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze. While the operation was on, the structure collapsed and the firefighters and civilians were trapped in the debris.”

Soon after the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police rushed to the scene and were later joined by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue the trapped people.

“We lost three personnel in the incident, while six persons — four civilians and two firemen — were rescued in an injured condition and were evacuated to a hospital,” Singh said.

The deceased firefighters were identified as Vimal Raina, Rattan Chand and Mohd Aslam. Of the injured firemen, one is being treated for serious burn injuries and the other is undergoing treatment for head injuries, Singh said.

“The government has taken steps to ensure such commercial structures in residential areas fulfil no-objection certificate (NOC) requirements. It is essential to review safety norms,” the DG said, ruling out violations of construction norms.

The Jammu senior superintendent of police, Shridar Patil, said the cause of the fire was being investigated. “It’s a matter of investigation. Prima facie, it appears a short circuit or a fire lit to brave the chill may have sparked the fire,” he said. The Jammu district magistrate has ordered a probe.