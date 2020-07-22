e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Three foreign experts hurt after another explosion at Assam’s Baghjan oil well

Three foreign experts hurt after another explosion at Assam’s Baghjan oil well

The gas well located at Baghjan had witnessed a blowout – an uncontrolled release of gas or oil – on May 27 and caught fire on March 9, when two firefighters were killed and destroyed at least 13 adjoining houses.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:36 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Work at the site was called off on Wednesday following the incident.
Work at the site was called off on Wednesday following the incident.(ANI/Twitter)
         

Efforts to plug a blowout of an Oil India Limited (OIL)-operated natural gas well in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, which has been on fire since June 9, suffered a setback on Wednesday afternoon, when three foreign experts sustained burn injuries while working on controlling the blaze.

The gas well located at Baghjan had witnessed a blowout – an uncontrolled release of gas or oil – on May 27 and caught fire on March 9, when two firefighters were killed and destroyed at least 13 adjoining houses.

“There was no blast at the site as being reported. The foreign experts working at the site sustained minor burn injuries while trying to cap the well. They are all out of danger,” said Tridiv Hazarika, spokesperson, OIL.

Officials said the incident took place, when the foreign experts, hired by OIL, were removing a spool from the well-head — a task carried out before installing a blowout preventer (BOP) to cap the fire and blowout.

Work at the site was called off on Wednesday following the incident.

The injured experts have been identified as Anthony Steven Reynolds, Craig Neil Duncan, and Doug Dallas, who work for Alert Disaster Control, a Singapore-based firm engaged by OIL in plugging the blowout.

“Initially, the injured received first-aid by a doctor at the well site and later they were taken to the burn unit section of Astha Nursing Home in Dibrugarh. They were released after their burn injuries were attended to. The operations are likely to resume at Baghjan on Thursday,” OIL said in a statement.

Work on capping the well was at an advanced stage, when the incident occurred on Thursday.

OIL authorities said critical tasks such as excavation of ramps and cellar have been completed, and the process of capping the well, including installation of water pumps, is ready.

“Constant water umbrella, dewatering of ramp/cellar works were being carried out to provide a safe working space for personnel (involved in capping the well),” the OIL statement added.

Union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan took stock of the situation and wished speedy recovery of the three foreign experts, who sustained burn injuries.

“The well-control operation continues and capping of the well is expected shortly,” OIL tweeted.

The well had a blowout during a workover operation, or major maintenance work, to extract gas from a new depth.

While efforts were underway to control the blowout, the well caught fire and damaged 13 adjoining houses. Around 2,000 families were evacuated from the area and many of them are still living in relief camps.

Though OIL had initially stated that the blowout/fire would be plugged in a month, there has been a delay in meeting the deadline due to heavy rains and flooding in the low-lying area, which has affected work for several days.

The well is located close to the Dibru Saikhowa National Park (DSNP) and the ecologically-sensitive Maguri Motapung wetland, raising fears of environmental damage to the vicinity.

Several studies by different agencies are underway to measure the extent of the damage.

In June, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered the formation of an expert committee to probe the blowout and subsequent fire and assess the damage caused to human life, wildlife, and the environment because of the industrial disaster.

tags
top news
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi is key to Congress govt in Rajasthan
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi is key to Congress govt in Rajasthan
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In