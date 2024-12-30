Man dies by suicide after detonating gelatin explosives

A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by detonating gelatin explosives in front of the house of his former girlfriend, who is a minor, at Kalenalli village in Mandya district on Sunday morning, police officers aware of the matter said. The youth succumbed to severe abdominal injuries caused by the explosion. (Representational image)

The youth succumbed to severe abdominal injuries caused by the explosion, according to the Nagamangala rural police.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the use of gelatin, a material commonly used in stone mining operations.

“Approximately a year ago, the man and the minor girl eloped from their houses. Following the incident, the man was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and spent six months in jail. However, he was released after a settlement was reached between the two families. Since his release, the girl ceased all contact with him due to the mounting pressure of her family members on her, a development that reportedly pushed him into despair,” said rural police inspector B Rajendra.

On Saturday night, the man, who worked as a truck driver, reportedly consumed alcohol with friends before heading to the girl’s residence. Around 3.30am on Sunday, he detonated the gelatin explosives, resulting in a fatal explosion outside her house and that led to his death, police said.

“The man was disturbed as the girl stopped all contacts with him. He was extremely upset, and he died by suicide using gelatin explosives. He was not facing any POCSO charges at present, as the conflict was resolved between the families,” said Rajendra.

A bomb disposal and deactivation squad has been deployed to examine the materials used in the explosion and determine its intensity. The investigation focuses on how the victim procured the gelatin, with authorities emphasising that action will be taken against those who provided the explosives to him, police said.

Inspector Rajendra added, “The man’s actions highlighted the need for stricter controls over access to such dangerous materials. Police are treating the case with utmost seriousness, and the inquiry into the source of the explosives is in progress.”