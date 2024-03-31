Three including minor and woman killed in hit-and-run case in Assam
Silchar: Three members of a family, including a minor and a woman, were killed, and another was critically injured in a hit-and-run case in Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday, police said.
Police said the incident took place at Barpeta Road in the wee hours.
Police said that according to the eyewitnesses, the family was on a scooter when it was hit by a speeding truck from behind, killing three persons on the spot.
Locals said the truck driver fled the incident spot before they could catch him and immediately called the police.
After getting information, a team of police reached the and rushed the injured, who was also a minor, to the nearby hospital.
According to the police, the scooter was brand-new and there was no number plate. The rider also did not have a driving licence either, said police.
Police have identified the deceased as Shahjahan Ali, Aasma Khatun, and Jasmine Parveen, all residents of Satbhonir Tup village in Barpeta.
A search operation has been launched to catch and arrest the truck driver, said police.
The minor who survived the incident has gone through a critical surgery and according to the doctors, his condition is still critical, police said. The remaining bodies were sent for post-mortem.
