Three killed, 15 injured in fire at a hotel near Patna railway station
Apr 25, 2024 01:45 PM IST
Three killed and 15 injured in fire at a hotel near Patna railway station
At least three people were killed and 15 injured after fire erupted at a hotel near Patna railway station on Thursday.
Firefighter are trying to douse fire and rescue operations are underway.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!
Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article