Home / India News / Three killed, one injured in lightning strikes in Gujarat
india news

Three killed, one injured in lightning strikes in Gujarat

Two persons were killed in lightning strikes in Surendranagar district, parts of which witnessed rainfall accompanied by thunder and strong winds, it was stated.
Three killed, one injured in lightning strikes in Gujarat (Pic for representation)
Three killed, one injured in lightning strikes in Gujarat (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 02:14 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Three persons were killed and one injured in lightning strikes in Patan and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday. A 35-year-old woman working on a field in Roda village of Patan was struck by lightning amid light rainfall around 7 pm on Tuesday, an official from Harij police station said. 

Two persons were killed in lightning strikes in Surendranagar district, parts of which witnessed rainfall accompanied by thunder and strong winds, it was stated. 

Also read: Bangladesh fire: 49 dead, firefighters still at work to put out blaze

A 25-year-old tribal man sustained serious injuries after being struck by lightning in Nani Kathechi village on Tuesday evening and was rushed to a hospital, where he died this morning, an official from Pansina police station said. 

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala death: ‘Antim Ardas’ held at his residence in Moosa village

In a similar incident in Jambu village, a man was killed and another was injured, he said, adding that the police were gathering more details about the victims. 

Parts of Surendranagar, Amreli, Ahmedabad and Botad districts of the state have witnessed some rainfall and thundershowers. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat
gujarat
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out