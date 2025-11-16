Three Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Three Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in a forested area at Tumalpad in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday, police said. The Union government has set a target of eliminating the Maoist insurgency by March 2026. (AFP/File)

The gunfight broke out when an operation was launched based on inputs about the movement of Maoists, Sukma police superintendent Kiran Chavan said.

The exchange of fire continued intermittently, after which the bodies of three Maoists, including two women, were recovered. A .303 rifle, Barrel Grenade Launchers, other weapons, and explosives were seized from the scene.

The three were identified as Madvi Deva, Podiam Gangi, and Sodhi Gangi, who carried a bounty of ₹5 lakh each on their heads. Police said Deva was a sniper specialist allegedly involved in civilian killings. A search operation was underway in areas adjoining the encounter site.

Inspector general (Bastar range) Sundarraj Pattilingam said the Maoist movement in the region is in its “final stage” and urged Maoists to surrender and join the government’s rehabilitation programme.

Police said 262 Maoists have been killed in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Nearly 300 of them surrendered last month in the state. Top Maoist Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi and 60 others laid down arms in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

The Union government has reiterated its target of eliminating the Maoist insurgency from the country by March 2026.