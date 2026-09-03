Three men arrested with 80,000 yaba tablets in Tripura: Police

Three people were arrested after police recovered nearly 80,000 yaba tablets, weighing around eight kilograms and valued at more than ₹3 crore, from a lorry in Tripura’s South district on Thursday. Nearly 80,000 yaba tablets weighing 8 kg were seized from a lorry in Tripura’s South district; three people were arrested, police said.

Police said a team intercepted the lorry, bearing registration number TR-05H1813, at Jolaibari and recovered several packets containing the suspected contraband. “Weight of these packets is approximately eight kilograms. The market value of these tablets is expected to be over Rs. 3 crores. We arrested three persons,” a police officer said.

The arrests come amid Tripura’s intensified crackdown on drug trafficking. Chief minister Manik Saha recently said the conviction rate in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had risen to 14.7% till July this year, compared with 11.7% in 2023, 18% in 2024 and 11.6% in 2025.

Saha had said last year that Tripura was being used as a corridor for drug trafficking from Bangladesh and Myanmar. The state has also decided to establish drug de-addiction centres in all eight districts, with ₹20 crore allocated for each centre. The Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has sanctioned ₹198 crore for a special de-addiction centre at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district, he said.