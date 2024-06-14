 Three more die due to contaminated water in Tumakuru; toll at 6 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Three more die due to contaminated water in Tumakuru; toll at 6

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jun 14, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Six people have died and 36 others have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Chinnenahalli, Madhugiri taluk

With the death of three more people after allegedly drinking contaminated water during an annual village car festival in Tumakuru district, the toll stands at six, including a three-year-old girl, an official familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Following the incident, gram panchayat development officer BV Muniraju and waterman S Nagaraju were suspended on Thursday. (File photo)
Following the incident, gram panchayat development officer BV Muniraju and waterman S Nagaraju were suspended on Thursday. (File photo)

The official said that six people have died and 36 others have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Chinnenahalli, Madhugiri taluk, on Monday. During the festival organised by the temple committee, the drinking water was allegedly supplied by the civic authorities.

The deceased have been identified as Chikkadasappa (76), Peddanna (74), Meenakshi (3), Hanumakka (85), Nagappa (85), and Nagamma (90).

“Only two of the deaths are linked to gastroenteritis, while the other four are not. Health officers have been dispatched to Chinnenahalli to collect water and food samples, and we are awaiting lab results,” district health officer (DHO) of Tumakuru Dr B Manjunath told HT.

“Currently, 36 people are receiving treatment in government hospitals in Madhugiri and Tumkur, all of whom are out of danger. A total of 120 people fell ill but many have been discharged,” he added.

Though health officials initially attributed the deaths of Hanumakka, Nagappa, and Nagamma to age-related conditions, the villagers have said that these people experienced vomiting and dysentery prior to their deaths, pointing to suspected gastroenteritis.

Following the incident, the local residents expressed their frustration over the village’s poorly maintained water supply system. The failure of authorities to ensure clean drinking water has been a longstanding issue.

In response, gram panchayat development officer BV Muniraju and waterman S Nagaraju were suspended on Thursday.

District Commissioner Shubha Kalyan, along with ZP CEO Prabhu and ADC Shivananda Karale, visited Chinnenahalli on Thursday and held a meeting at the village government school to address the health concerns.

“Following the recent health concerns in Chinnenahalli, we want to assure all villagers that the district administration is taking proactive measures to address this situation. We urge everyone to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms of vomiting or diarrhoea. Our top priority is ensuring the well-being of our community,” Kalyan said.

Home minister G Parameshwara emphasised the urgency of the situation during his visit to the Tumkur district hospital on Thursday.

“We have instructed officers to take extra care in supplying drinking water. For the time being, water will be provided through tankers, and two officials have already been suspended,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Veerapally village, Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapur district, four people died from vomiting-related symptoms over the past 15 days.

