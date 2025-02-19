Menu Explore
Three of family found dead in Mysuru: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Feb 19, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Bengaluru: Three people of a family died allegedly by suicide after facing financial distress linked to online betting in Mysuru, police said on Tuesday.

Mysuru Rural inspector ML Shekhar said that the incident took place on Monday when a 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after recording a video wherein he accused his younger brother and sister-in-law of financial misconduct. In the purported video, he accused them of taking loans on his sister’s name.

“Following this, his sister allegedly started facing relentless harassment from moneylenders. In the video, the man urged the police to take strict legal action against his younger brother and sister-in-law for obtaining loans fraudulently,” he said.

“Both brothers were twins, and we had registered a case against the younger brother and his wife on charges of abetment of suicide. However, the two accused were found dead in Vijayanagar on Tuesday morning,” said ML Shekhar, Mysuru Rural Police Inspector. He added that the bodies were handed over to family members after an autopsy at KR Hospital. Investigations into the suicides and the financial fraud are ongoing.

Authorities have registered separate cases at the Mysuru Rural Police Station and the Vijayanagar Police Station, with police continuing their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

