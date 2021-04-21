Three ONGC employees abducted in Assam; ULFA-I role suspected

Three employees of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were abducted by suspected insurgents from a rig site inside a tea estate in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Wednesday.

“Initial investigation suggests that nearly five armed people came and took away the ONGC employees from the site. The modus operandi makes us suspect that it is the handiwork of insurgents,” said Amitabh Sinha, police superintendent, Sivasagar.

Two of the abducted employees are junior engineer assistants (production) the third one is a junior technician (production). They were allegedly abducted in an ONGC ambulance, which was recovered later close to the Assam-Nagaland border.

“Our efforts are underway to trace and rescue the abducted employees. We are taking help of various agencies as well as Nagaland police since it is likely that they were taken to the neighbouring state,” said Sinha.

Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) could be responsible for the abduction.

“3 ONGC employees, 2 junior engineer assistants (production) and a junior technician (production) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours of April 21. The abduction took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar district,” ONGC tweeted.

“The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC. Later the vehicle was found abandoned near Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border. A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police.”

In December last year, ULFA-I abducted two employees of a private company from a drilling location in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Both of them were released earlier this month after over 100 days in captivity.