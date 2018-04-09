Three Rohingyas arrested in Manipur

Three Rohingyas were arrested from the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, police said.

The three have been identified as Md Safiullah (34), Md Salam (25) and Noor (20) and they hail from Rakhine state of neighbouring Myanmar, Tengnoupal SP Ibomcha said on Sunday.

It is not yet known about the possible route from where the Rohingyas came into the state on Saturday as Manipur shares 398 km of boundary with Myanmar, he said.