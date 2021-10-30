Home / India News / Three workers died in a factory in Raipur
india news

Three workers died in a factory in Raipur

The tank was used to ferment molasses and tobacco, which might have led to building of some poisonous gas, a police officer said
Purshottam Sahu, Netram Sahu and Jogeshwar Uike were cleaning a tank used to mix raw materials when they suddenly fell unconscious. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Purshottam Sahu, Netram Sahu and Jogeshwar Uike were cleaning a tank used to mix raw materials when they suddenly fell unconscious. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Three workers died while cleaning a tank at a ‘gudakhu’ manufacturing unit located in Raipur’s Sadar Bazar area on Friday night, Raipur superintendent of police Prashant Agarwal said .

‘Gudakhu’ is a paste-like mix made from powdered tobacco and molasses, used widely in Orissa, Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.

“ The tank was used to ferment molasses and tobacco, which led to some poisonous gas. Purshottam Sahu (28), Netram Sahu (59) and Jogeshwar Uike (40) were cleaning a tank used to mix raw materials when they suddenly fell unconscious,” the SP said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they died during treatment, he added.

“We have registered a case and the exact cause of death will be known after we get the autopsy reports,” the SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out