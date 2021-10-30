Three workers died in a factory in Raipur

Three workers died while cleaning a tank at a ‘gudakhu’ manufacturing unit located in Raipur’s Sadar Bazar area on Friday night, Raipur superintendent of police Prashant Agarwal said .

‘Gudakhu’ is a paste-like mix made from powdered tobacco and molasses, used widely in Orissa, Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.

“ The tank was used to ferment molasses and tobacco, which led to some poisonous gas. Purshottam Sahu (28), Netram Sahu (59) and Jogeshwar Uike (40) were cleaning a tank used to mix raw materials when they suddenly fell unconscious,” the SP said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they died during treatment, he added.

“We have registered a case and the exact cause of death will be known after we get the autopsy reports,” the SP added.