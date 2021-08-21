Three-day state mourning to be observed in UP for Kalyan Singh’s demise: CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a three-day state mourning will be declared to condole the demise of the former chief minister of the state as well as the ex-Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh, who passed away on Saturday.

“His last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora in the evening of August 23. There will be a public holiday on [that day as well],” Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Singh, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on July 4 passed away aged 89 owing to sepsis and multi-organ failure. He was initially hospitalised with an infection and a reduced consciousness. Hospital authorities informed on Friday that the veteran leader’s health condition was critical and that he was moved to a life support system.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid their tributes to Singh.

“Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Pained by the demise of former UP CM Kalyan Singh. He was a nationalist & an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family & followers,” VP Naidu said, according to ANI.

The 1992's Babri demolition took place a year after Singh became the chief minister for the first time in 1991.

He became the CM once again in 1997 as per a seat-sharing deal between BSP and BJP and remained in the post even after BSP withdrew its support from the ruling dispensation at the time. In 1998, Kalyan Singh's government was dismissed by the Governor after a Congress faction withdrew its support.