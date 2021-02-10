Three-member family found dead in Kolkata
- Police said the family was facing a huge financial crisis and may have died by suicide.
All three members of a family were found dead at their house in Thakurpukur in south west Kolkata on Wednesday morning, police said.
After preliminary investigation police said that the family was in a huge financial crisis and may have died by suicide.
“A 50-year-old man, his wife aged around 45 years and their only son aged around 23 years were found dead in their bedroom. No foul play was detected. The family had borrowed huge sums of money from local people and banks. They probably died by suicide. Investigation is on,” said a senior police officer who did not wish to be named.
Locals said that while the man was a government employee, his son had a business dealing in pets. Recently he sold all the birds. He was earlier working in Pune but had returned to Kolkata on his father's request and started a business.
“How can a man who always used to smile and tell others to ‘be happy’ die by suicide? We never got any inkling that they would take such an extreme step. They all looked so happy and tension-free. If they had any problems they could have shared with us,” said a relative, who stays in the same locality.
In the morning when a local person failed to get any response after repeatedly knocking on the door, he informed the neighbours. The family’s relatives who stay nearby were also informed.
“As the doors were all bolted from inside some of them scaled the boundary wall and went to the terrace. When they found the terrace door locked too, they broke it open and entered the house to find that all of them dead in the bedroom,” said the police officer.
