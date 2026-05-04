Three-time CM OPS switches Sides, seeks re-election from Bodinayakkanur with DMK

O. Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, is a veteran Indian politician and three-time former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who remains a significant figure in the state’s political landscape. He served as Chief Minister during three separate terms, 2001-2002, 2014-2015, and briefly in 2016 following the death of J. Jayalalithaa. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK candidate for Bodinayakkanur constituency, O Panneerselvam, shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the state Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Theni district. (PTI)

In a major political shift ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Panneerselvam left the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He is now contesting from the Bodinayakkanur constituency on a DMK ticket, marking a dramatic realignment after decades with the AIADMK.

Background Born on January 14, 1951, O. Panneerselvam joined the AIADMK in 1973 and rose through the party ranks as a close confidant of J. Jayalalithaa. Known for his loyalty, he stepped into the role of Chief Minister multiple times when she was unable to hold office due to legal or political circumstances. Over the years, he became one of the most recognisable faces of the AIADMK, also serving as Leader of the House in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2018 to 2021 and presenting the state budget 11 times as Finance Minister.

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However, in a significant turnaround, Panneerselvam resigned as an MLA on February 27, 2026, and joined the DMK after nearly five decades with the AIADMK. Now contesting under the DMK and campaigning against the very party he represented for most of his career, making his switch one of the most notable developments in the run-up to the 2026 elections.

What Happened in Previous Elections? O. Panneerselvam has maintained a strong electoral hold over the Bodinayakkanur constituency across multiple assembly elections, consistently winning the seat while representing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he secured a decisive victory with a vote share of 56.69%, defeating S. Lakshmanan, who polled 38.89%. He retained the seat in 2016 with 49.38% of the vote against the DMK’s 41.63%, and once again emerged victorious in 2021, securing 46.58% while defeating Thanga Tamilselvan, who received 41.45%.

However, the 2026 election presents a unique twist, Panneerselvam is now contesting from the same constituency as a DMK candidate after decades with the AIADMK. This reversal of political alignment makes the contest particularly intriguing, as he seeks to retain his stronghold under a different party banner.