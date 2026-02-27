Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam joins DMK in Stalin's presence in Tamil Nadu
Panneerselvam, was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam on Friday joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Earlier, Panneerselvam met MK Stalin on the Assembly premises at the Secretariat and greeted him.
Reportedly, when reporters asked about his sudden meeting, Panneerselvam said he met Stalin and greeted him upon completing five years in office, news agency PTI reported.
Asked to comment on his supporter P Ayyappan, the Usilampatti legislator, hailing Stalin for his performance, and expressing in the Assembly that Stalin should become Chief Minister again, Panneerselvam replied "he echoed the people's sentiments."
To a query if he endorsed his supporter's view, the former CM said, "the DMK has a chance to win the 2026 Assembly election and form the government for the second time."
"The present political situation is like that. The achievements of the Chief Minister are deeply imprinted in the minds of the people based on the five-year good governance. The DMK has a chance to come back to power," Panneerselvam, who was earlier involved in a power tussle with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, said.
On whether he would join the DMK, Panneerselvam said "be patient."
E Palaniswami rejects proposal
E Palaniswami, however, rejected OPS' entry into AIADMK party and said, “There is no chance of admitting OPS into the AIADMK.”
EPS had, earlier in Januaray, too rejected the proposal of Panneerselvam's entry into the AIADMK and said "there is no place for O Panneerselvam in the party, adding that Union minister Amit Shah has assured him he will not interfere in the party's internal affairs.
BJP is an ally of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu
OPS and EPS were embroiled in a power struggle of sorts within the AIADMK between after the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa in 2016. OPS, a long-time loyalist of Jayalalithaa, revolted in 2017 claiming he was forced to resign and accusing party leaders close to VK Sasikala of sidelining him, while EPS emerged as chief minister with the backing of the party majority.
In July 2022, Panneerselvam was expelled as party treasurer and primary member of the party for "anti-party" activities by the AIADMK general council.
In November 2023, the Madras high court granted an interim injunction restraining Panneerselvam from claiming to be the coordinator or even a primary member of the party.
