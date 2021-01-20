IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Thulasenthirapuram, Kamala Harris native village in TN, prepares for celebration
People even offered prayers at the village temple for Kamala Harris. In picture - A shop in the village hanging a calendar with the image of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.(Reuters)
People even offered prayers at the village temple for Kamala Harris. In picture - A shop in the village hanging a calendar with the image of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.(Reuters)
india news

Thulasenthirapuram, Kamala Harris native village in TN, prepares for celebration

Some people of the village were seen making a traditional recipe 'murukku' to celebrate the occasion. Many were seen cleaning the road and flowering the corners of the roads to mark the victory of Kamala Harris.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Nagapattinam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST

Thulasenthirapuram village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, the place where the United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was born, was all decked up for a celebration ahead of her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Some people of the village were seen making a traditional recipe 'murukku' to celebrate the occasion. Many were seen cleaning the road and flowering the corners of the roads to mark the victory of Kamala Harris.

People even offered prayers at the village temple for Kamala Harris.

Speaking to ANI, Sivaranjani, a woman who was making murukku said, "Today all the people in the village are very happy as our Kamala di is all set to become the Vice President of the United States. We all are very excited. She has surely inspired many women in the village."

Every nook and corner of the village was decorated to give a festive look.

Radhakrishnan, an old man in the village told ANI, "All the people of this village are very happy to know that our Kamala Harris who belongs to such a small village, has won the US Vice President race. We are celebrating it like a festival. I have offered prayers to God for Kamala Harris at the nearby temple. All of us in the village are busy with preparations."

Following the presidential elections in November 2020, Kamala Harris made history as she became the first woman of colour, Indian-American and first Asian American to occupy the second-highest US office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kamala harris joe biden
app
Close
e-paper
A 42-year-old healthcare worker, who had received Covid-19 vaccination, died early Wednesday after complaining of chest pain.(AP)
A 42-year-old healthcare worker, who had received Covid-19 vaccination, died early Wednesday after complaining of chest pain.(AP)
india news

Health worker dies after Covid vaccine jab, official says death not due to it

PTI, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:58 PM IST
The worker was vaccinated at about 11.30 AM on Tuesday at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the district and he is said to have developed chest pain at around 2.30 AM on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution against Centre's farm laws in the special session of State Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram.(ANI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution against Centre's farm laws in the special session of State Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram.(ANI)
india news

Central agencies threatening our officials, says Kerala CM, Customs deny charge

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:55 PM IST
  • Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put Customs in his line of fire over the investigation into the gold smuggling case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After serving her term in the prison for more than four years and a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore was paid, Sasikala was set for release from the prison on January 27, 2021.(PTI Photo)
After serving her term in the prison for more than four years and a fine of 10 crore was paid, Sasikala was set for release from the prison on January 27, 2021.(PTI Photo)
india news

V K Sasikala taken to Bengaluru hospital after she complains of fever

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Sasikala has been taken to the Bowring and Lady Curzon government hospital in Bengaluru from the central prison.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya tried to make a distinction between the slogans chanted by his party and the opposition Trinamool.(ANI Photo )
Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya tried to make a distinction between the slogans chanted by his party and the opposition Trinamool.(ANI Photo )
india news

‘Goli maaro’ slogan for 2nd day in Bengal, this time at BJP rally

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:44 PM IST
A section of TMC workers had raised the slogan at a roadshow in south Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the second break, farmer leader Kavitha Kuruganti said the meeting began with the NIA issue, followed by unions' demand for a repeal of the laws.(HT_PRINT)
During the second break, farmer leader Kavitha Kuruganti said the meeting began with the NIA issue, followed by unions' demand for a repeal of the laws.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Govt offers to amend farm laws; Farmer leaders insist on repeal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The two sides took a break after around one hour of discussions when farmer leaders had langar food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday, Kerala was put on high alert after fresh cases of bird flu were reported from Alappuzha, said the state animal husbandry department, (HT PHOTO).
On Wednesday, Kerala was put on high alert after fresh cases of bird flu were reported from Alappuzha, said the state animal husbandry department, (HT PHOTO).
india news

Kerala, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh add more bird flu deaths amid second wave

By Ramesh Babu, Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • In January first week at least 80,000 ducks and 10,000 chickens were culled in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and the Centre had rushed a high-level team to Kerala. The state government had announced 100 per bird to compensate poultry farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former spokesperson of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Sajad Lone (right) addressing media persons in Srinagar as PAGD President Farooq Abdullah (L) looks on. (PTI)
File photo of former spokesperson of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Sajad Lone (right) addressing media persons in Srinagar as PAGD President Farooq Abdullah (L) looks on. (PTI)
india news

Gupkar Alliance puts up brave face after Sajjad Lone’s exit

By Mir Ehsan
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who is one of the senior most leaders of the Gupkar Alliance said Sajjad Lone could have raised the issues internally instead of exiting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All information were made available at ground level first, the health minister tweeted on Wednesday.
All information were made available at ground level first, the health minister tweeted on Wednesday.
india news

'Obviously': Minister on whether beneficiaries were aware of Covaxin fine print

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Covaxin beneficiaries were made aware of all information, the Union health minister said again on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
india news

Those excluded from Assam NRC can vote if their names are on electoral rolls: EC

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Around 1.9 million people were left out of the updated NRC published on August 31, 2019, as part of a process to identify and deport alleged undocumented immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antony J. Blinken. (REUTERS)
Antony J. Blinken. (REUTERS)
india news

India a ‘bipartisan success story’: Biden’s pick for secretary of state

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Antony Blinken, the nominee for the post of secretary of state, said China is the “most significant challenge” to the US
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastian Almeida with his new collection of guitars. (HT PHOTO)
Sebastian Almeida with his new collection of guitars. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Goan guitarist rebuilds collection of rare guitars he lost in fire two years ago

By Gerard de Souza
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Sebastian Almeida's collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:10 PM IST
As part of the scandal, crucial case related information and documents were allegedly being leaked since 2018 to individuals/companies being investigated for bank frauds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the release of financial assistance of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the release of financial assistance of around 2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Solid partners off field': Modi's tweet to Australian PM after historic win

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:11 PM IST
"Formidable competitors on the field and solid partners off it" is how PM Modi sees the relationship between India and Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
india news

News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge ahead of Bengal elections

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta (centre), the former chief executive officer of BARC India and key accused in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam. (HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta (centre), the former chief executive officer of BARC India and key accused in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam. (HT Photo)
india news

TRP scam: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of ex-BARC CEO

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The crime branch alleged that Partho Dasgupta had misused his official position and manipulated TRPs of certain news channels to benefit Republic TV and R Bharat channels
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP