Thunderstorm and rain in Delhi, residents get relief from spell of heat

india

Updated: May 10, 2020 12:19 IST

Parts of the national capital on Sunday received spells of shower coupled with gusty winds and a sudden dust storm. This came as a relief after days of hot weather in Delhi.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorm with rain for the national capital today. According to the Met department, the temperature in Delhi was predicted to range between 38 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 27 degrees Celsius (minimum) on Sunday.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD stated.

#WATCH Dust storm envelops #Delhi in a sudden change of weather; Visuals from Gazipur area pic.twitter.com/GEot2byafd — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

The Met department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places in parts of northwest India.

The IMD in its weather summary and forecast bulletin predicted isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers, due to the Western Disturbance, over Western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India mainly between May 10 and 13 with peak activities on May 10.

“The Western Disturbance likely to move further northeast wards and interact with the low level circulation and easterlies over northwestern parts of India causing increase of moisture incursion in the region,” the IMD bulletin read.

North-East India and southern states are also predicted to receive rainfall in the coming days.

“Convergence of moist southwesterly winds in the lower levels aided by favourable upper level wind pattern is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over Northeast India,” the IMD noted.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim and adjoining North-Eastern states.