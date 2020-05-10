e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Thunderstorm and rain in Delhi, residents get relief from spell of heat

Thunderstorm and rain in Delhi, residents get relief from spell of heat

On Saturday, Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD stated.

india Updated: May 10, 2020 12:19 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Commuters seen during rain in the evening at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.
File photo: Commuters seen during rain in the evening at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Parts of the national capital on Sunday received spells of shower coupled with gusty winds and a sudden dust storm. This came as a relief after days of hot weather in Delhi.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorm with rain for the national capital today. According to the Met department, the temperature in Delhi was predicted to range between 38 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 27 degrees Celsius (minimum) on Sunday.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD stated.

The Met department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places in parts of northwest India.

The IMD in its weather summary and forecast bulletin predicted isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers, due to the Western Disturbance, over Western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India mainly between May 10 and 13 with peak activities on May 10.

“The Western Disturbance likely to move further northeast wards and interact with the low level circulation and easterlies over northwestern parts of India causing increase of moisture incursion in the region,” the IMD bulletin read.

North-East India and southern states are also predicted to receive rainfall in the coming days.

“Convergence of moist southwesterly winds in the lower levels aided by favourable upper level wind pattern is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over Northeast India,” the IMD noted.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim and adjoining North-Eastern states.

tags
top news
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In