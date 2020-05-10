e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Delhi’s Bawana, 14 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Delhi’s Bawana, 14 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, said no casualties have been reported so far.

delhi Updated: May 10, 2020 10:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fire at cardboard factory in New Delhi’s Bawana.
Fire at cardboard factory in New Delhi’s Bawana. (SOURCED)
         

A fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Delhi’s Bawana industrial area on Sunday morning. At least 14 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, said no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is being ascertained. No one was reported to be trapped or injured in the incident, officials said.

A call about the blaze was received around 7.55 am, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operations are currently underway.

Bawana is among Delhi’s 29 notified industrial areas. Others include Naraina, Kirti Nagar, Okhla, Narela, among others.

This comes just a couple of days after a fire broke out in a garment godown near Daryaganj in the wee hours of Thursday.

The fire broke out at around 3 am. Seven fire tenders were rushed to spot to put out the fire. The blaze was brought under control within one and a half hours, news agency ANI reported.

“Seven fire tenders reached here. No casualties or injuries have been reported,” Fire officer Satyendra Pal told ANI.

On Wednesday, there were reports of a massive fire at a gowdown located at Delhi’s Tikri border area. Over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.

tags
top news
India, China face off along Sikkim border
India, China face off along Sikkim border
Covid-19 pandemic sets back Delhi’s infra projects by six months
Covid-19 pandemic sets back Delhi’s infra projects by six months
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Covid-19 LIVE: 2nd batch of stranded Indians in Singapore to return back
Covid-19 LIVE: 2nd batch of stranded Indians in Singapore to return back
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In