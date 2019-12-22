Tied to a tree, Odisha man beaten, urinated upon; video goes viral

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 10:01 IST

A man was tied up to a tree, brutally beaten up and urinated upon in Odisha’s Khurda district by two men last Wednesday, police have said.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media.

Khurda’s superintendent of police Ajay Pratap Swain said the man identified as Soumya Ranjan Das of Bangida village in Khurda district was beaten by two men on December 18 after being tied to a coconut tree.

“Das was abducted by Rajendra Bhuyan and Gatia Paltasingh of Kaipadar village and then thrashed mercilessly by them. They kicked the youth and one of them even peed in the mouth of the victim when he begged for water,” Swain said.

“The incident seems to have been triggered over past enmities. We have lodged a case and arrested three accused,” he said.

Bhuyan and Paltasingh have been arrested along with Bhatapada’s Soumya Ranjan Paikray, who is also said to be involved in the incident.

Police said a girl from Bangida village was in a relationship with a man from Kaipadar village. The girl’s family opposed the relationship and about a month ago they had picked up the man and beaten him up.

Bhuyan and Paltasingh of Kaipadar village kidnapped Das, a relative of the girl, to exact revenge and brought him to their village where they thrashed him.

No one in Kaipadar village stopped them from assaulting Das though they were present at the spot.