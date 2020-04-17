e-paper
Home / India News / Tiger carcass found at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, infighting suspected

Tiger carcass found at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, infighting suspected

All national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and zoos in Assam have been closed since March 16 as a precautionary measure against spread of Covid-19.

india Updated: Apr 17, 2020 08:44 IST
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Kaziranga, which is the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos, is home to a total of 121 Royal Bengal Tigers.(Representative photo/PTI)
         

Authorities in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park found the carcass of a Royal Bengal Tiger inside the park on Thursday.

“The carcass was recovered near Mihibeel in the Kohora range of the park. It is suspected that death was due to old age and infighting,” P Sivakumar, director of the park informed.

According to reports, forest guards saw the body on Wednesday evening. A post mortem of the carcass was conducted and funeral of the tiger done at spot in presence of forest officials and veterinarians.

Though it is peak tourist season, all national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and zoos in Assam have been closed since March 16 as a precautionary measure against spread of Covid-19.

Assam has recorded 35 cases of Covid-19, according to Union health ministry data on Friday. One person has died due to the disease in the state.

Two people from Morigaon tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Both are secondary contacts of Nizamuddin Markaz attendees, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the latest information by the Union health ministry, India’s coronavirus tally reached 13,387 on Friday. Of these, 11,201 patients are active, and 1,748 cured/discharged.

