Tiger carcass found at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, infighting suspected

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 08:44 IST

Authorities in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park found the carcass of a Royal Bengal Tiger inside the park on Thursday.

“The carcass was recovered near Mihibeel in the Kohora range of the park. It is suspected that death was due to old age and infighting,” P Sivakumar, director of the park informed.

According to reports, forest guards saw the body on Wednesday evening. A post mortem of the carcass was conducted and funeral of the tiger done at spot in presence of forest officials and veterinarians.

Kaziranga, which is the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos, is home to a total of 121 Royal Bengal Tigers.

Though it is peak tourist season, all national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and zoos in Assam have been closed since March 16 as a precautionary measure against spread of Covid-19.

