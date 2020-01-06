e-paper
Home / India News / Tiger carcass found in Goa wildlife sanctuary

Tiger carcass found in Goa wildlife sanctuary

india Updated: Jan 06, 2020 09:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Sources have revealed that the tiger could have been poisoned to death.(HT File Photo/Representative Image )
         

A carcass of a tiger was found deep inside the forests of the Western Ghats in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa prompting a probe by the Forest department.

Chief Wildlife Warden for Goa Santosh Kumar said the cause of death was not immediately known. “Our team is at the site . At this moment, I cannot say more regarding the reasons behind this until I speak to the team when they return. After that we will get a post mortem done,” Kumar said.

Sources have revealed that the tiger could have been poisoned to death.

Back in 2009, a tiger was killed after it was ensnared in a trap set by villagers to catch wild boar and later shot dead to put it out of its misery leading to the arrest of five villagers.

