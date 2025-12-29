Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tiger carcass found in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, authorities order inquiry

ByShruti Tomar, Anupam Pateriya
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 02:30 pm IST

Divisional forest officer Varun Yadav said the that tiger appeared to be a fully grown male, estimated to be eight years old

The carcass of a tiger was found at Dhana in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Sunday, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry.

A forest official said the electrocution is suspected to be the cause of death. (HT PHOTO/REPRESENTATIVE)
A forest official said the electrocution is suspected to be the cause of death. (HT PHOTO/REPRESENTATIVE)

Divisional forest officer Varun Yadav said the carcass was found in a forest area, where tigers have not been spotted previously. “The tiger appeared to be a fully grown male, estimated to be eight years old, with all body parts intact and no visible injuries. No radio collar was found, and there were no bloodstains on the carcass or in the surrounding area.” Yadav said they have contacted Durgawati, Ratapani, and Panna tiger reserves to trace the origin of the tiger.

A second forest official said electrocution is suspected to be the cause of death, as many farmers lay electric live wires around their fields to protect crops from wild boars and deer. “The tiger might have come into contact with one such wire and died of electrocution. The accused may have subsequently dumped the carcass,” he said.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said there have been 11 unnatural tiger deaths this year in the state. “...but the causes are not very clear. The forest department is not taking the deaths of tigers seriously. This is a matter of concern.”

State forest and environment minister Dileep Ahirwar said the government has made special efforts to save tigers and other wild animals. “Most of the tigers died in territorial fights, which is natural.”

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Tiger carcass found in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, authorities order inquiry
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On