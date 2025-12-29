Tiger carcass found in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, authorities order inquiry

The carcass of a tiger was found at Dhana in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Sunday, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry. A forest official said the electrocution is suspected to be the cause of death. (HT PHOTO/REPRESENTATIVE)

Divisional forest officer Varun Yadav said the carcass was found in a forest area, where tigers have not been spotted previously. “The tiger appeared to be a fully grown male, estimated to be eight years old, with all body parts intact and no visible injuries. No radio collar was found, and there were no bloodstains on the carcass or in the surrounding area.” Yadav said they have contacted Durgawati, Ratapani, and Panna tiger reserves to trace the origin of the tiger.

A second forest official said electrocution is suspected to be the cause of death, as many farmers lay electric live wires around their fields to protect crops from wild boars and deer. “The tiger might have come into contact with one such wire and died of electrocution. The accused may have subsequently dumped the carcass,” he said.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said there have been 11 unnatural tiger deaths this year in the state. “...but the causes are not very clear. The forest department is not taking the deaths of tigers seriously. This is a matter of concern.”

State forest and environment minister Dileep Ahirwar said the government has made special efforts to save tigers and other wild animals. “Most of the tigers died in territorial fights, which is natural.”