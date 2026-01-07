A tiger sighted inside the Mysuru airport premises has set off a large-scale search and capture operation, with forest authorities deploying more than 100 personnel to track the animal, officials said. Tiger seen at Mysuru airport premises, search on

The sighting occurred around midnight on Monday, when airport security personnel on routine patrol noticed a large animal moving near the airport road on the city’s outskirts. Initially unsure whether it was a leopard or another wild animal, the guards followed cautiously in a vehicle and confirmed it was a tiger. A 19-second video recorded by the security staff shows the animal running along the airport road before vanishing into nearby vegetation.

Airport authorities were immediately alerted, and personnel working night shifts were warned to remain cautious. The forest department rushed teams to the location, verified the tiger’s presence, and began a full scale combing operation across the airport premises.

More than 20 camera traps have been installed to monitor movement in and around the airport, officials said. Teams from the leopard task force, elephant task force, and the Mysore forest division have been mobilised. Veterinarians Wasim Mirza and Adarsh are part of the operation, which is being supervised by chief conservator of forests N Ravishankar and deputy conservator of forests B Paramesh.

Forest officials said they have also deployed a thermal drone to locate the tiger. During the drone survey, wild boars and rabbits were detected at five to six locations where the tiger was believed to have moved, suggesting the presence of prey species in the area.

Officials believe the animal may be a young tiger, possibly around two years old, and unfamiliar with the region. “The tiger spotted at the airport has not been seen in this region earlier. It is likely that it has separated from its mother and is searching for a safe territory to establish its boundary,” B Paramesh said on Tuesday.

He said the operation began on Monday and would continue. “The operation has been underway after the tiger was spotted in the Mysuru airport premises. We will continue the operation today as well. We brought four elephants from the Dubare elephant camp to intensify the combing process,” he added.

A similar incident was reported two years ago, when tigers were spotted near Mandakalli airport. Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the airport perimeter and cooperate with forest officials until the operation concludes.