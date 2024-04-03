Tihar Jail counters AAP's claim that Kejriwal lost weight: ‘Constant at 65’

After the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg in jail and was not keeping well, the Tihar Jail authorities issued a statement countering the claim and said the chief minister's weight is unchanged at 65kg. While Tihar provided Kejriwal's weight since his arrival in the jail on April 1, AAP claimed that Kejriwal lost 4.5kgs since his arrest on March 21. "Arvind Kejriwal ji is a severe diabetic. Despite health issues, he remained engaged 24 hours a day in the service of the country. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail," Atishi wrote in a post in X. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them, she added. AAP on Wednesday claimed Arvind Kejriwal was not keeping well and has lost 4.5kg weight.(PTI)

Tihar's statement came an official clarification on their part that there has been no change in Kejriwal's weight in the last three days. "On arrival on 01.04.2024, Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two Doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight is constant at 65 Kg, since arrival to jail and till date. Home-cooked food is being provided as per Court order. His vital statistics is normal," the jail authorities said.

Kejriwal at Tihar Jail No 2

On April 1, Kejriwal was sent to 15-day judicial custody in the liquor probe case. Following this, Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail No 2, which is a solitary barrack with 24/7 CCTV surveillance. Kejriwal was allowed home-cooked food and prescribed medicines and books. Kejriwal sought permission to carry the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and a book titled 'How Prime Minister Decided' by Neerja Chaudhary.

In an earlier report, a prison official told news agency PTI that when Kejriwal was brought to Tihar jail at 4pm on Monday his sugar level was below 50. Medicines were given to him on the advice of the doctors. He was given tea in the afternoon and served home-cooked dinner on Monday. A mattress, blankets two pillows and a mosquito net were provided to him. On the first night at jail, Kejriwal was seen walking in his cell till late.