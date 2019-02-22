Time for world to act beyond talks on terror, says PM Modi after talks with President Moon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted the international community on Friday to “unite and fight against terrorism” during his visit to South Korea, where he held talks with President Moon Jae-in. PM Modi said the global community must “act beyond talks” in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, in which at least 40 Indian soldiers were killed last week.

“The time has come for the global community to act beyond talks at this moment and to unite and fight against terrorism,” said PM Modi in Seoul on the second and final day of his visit to South Korea.

South Korea extended its support to India in combating terrorism. The two leaders condemned terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. “I express my gratitude to President Moon for his condolences on Pulwama Attack and support against terror. We are committed to strengthen the bilateral and international cooperation against terrorism,” the prime minister said.

The Union home ministry and South Korean national police agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts. Earlier, PM Modi and President Moon held “productive talks” on trade, defence and security.

External affairs ministry’s spokesperson Raveesh Kumar posted a tweet saying, “PM @narendramodi & Korean President @moonriver365 held constructive talks on enhancing cooperation in trade & investment, defence & security, energy, space, Start-Ups and people-to-people exchanges.”

PM Modi said South Korea is an important partner in India’s economic transformation. “Our trade and investment are growing,” he said.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 10:11 IST