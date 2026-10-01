Times rankings 2027: IISc Bengaluru slips out of top 250 institutes
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has slipped out of the top 250 in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, despite improving its scores in most of the ranking parameters, while India has increased its representation to a record 143 institutions
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has slipped out of the top 250 in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, despite improving its scores in most of the ranking parameters, while India has increased its representation to a record 143 institutions.
IISc, which has led India in the rankings in recent years, has been placed at 254th this year, sharing the position with Northeastern University in the US. It was in the 201-250 band in the previous two editions, released in 2025 and 2024. THE said the change in IISc’s position reflected increased competition as more universities entered the rankings and the number of institutions covered reached a record 2,297.
“Rankings are a zero-sum exercise and with dramatically increasing competition worldwide, universities have to work hard just to stand still,” a THE spokesperson told HT.
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, is now India’s second-highest ranked institution, moving from the 351-400 band to 326-350, its highest position yet. THE attributed the improvement primarily to a rise in publications per staff.
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Himachal Pradesh, retained its position in the 401-500 band and remained India’s third-highest ranked institution. Jamia Millia Islamia slipped from the 401-500 band in 2026 to 501-550 this year. KIIT University and Lovely Professional University are also in the 501-550 band. Amity University, Banaras Hindu University, Graphic Era University and Manipal Academy of Higher Education are in the 551-600 band.
Central University of Himachal Pradesh and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University are the highest-ranked new Indian entrants, both placed in the 701-800 band.
Among the Indian Institutes of Technology, IIT Indore is in the 651-700 band, followed by IIT Patna in the 701-800 band. IIT Gandhinagar and IIT Mandi are in the 801-1000 band, while IIT Ropar is in the 1001-1200 band.
India has 143 institutions in the 2027 rankings, up from 128 last year, making it the second-most represented country after the US, which has 168 institutions. Turkey follows with 124 and Japan with 112.
THE has also changed its ranking methodology this year by assigning individual positions to institutions up to rank 300, compared with 200 last year. Universities below 300 are placed in progressively broader rank bands.
The 23rd edition of the UK-based ranking covers 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories. Institutions are assessed on 17 performance indicators across five broad areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry impact.
Oxford retained the top position globally for the 11th consecutive year. The US dominates the global top 10 with seven institutions, while the UK accounts for the remaining three.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanjay Maurya
Sanjay Maurya is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, where he covers education, with a focus on school and higher education, competitive examinations, education policy and governance. Working as part of the National Bureau, he is based in New Delhi and reports on the Ministry of Education and covers various statutory bodies like UGC, AICTE and NCTE and autonomous bodies like CBSE and NCERT. His reporting also tracks the implementation of key government reforms and policies from school education to higher education including in IITs, NITs, IIMs, central and state universities, and their impact on students and educational institutions. His reporting on the irregularities and rushed implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of Class 12 board exams 2026, triggered administrative action, leading to the transfer of the board's two senior-most officials and the constitution of a committee to probe alleged irregularities in procurement process of the system. He joined Hindustan Times in December 2024. Prior to that, he had a three-year stint at Careers360, where he reported on school and higher education, entrance examinations, admissions, rankings and various education policies involving universities and professional education bodies. Over the years, Maurya has reported extensively on major developments in India's education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, changes in school education, higher education regulation, and the evolution of entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE and CUET. He regularly produces data-driven and explanatory stories based on government documents, parliamentary proceedings, court records and official data. His focus remains on helping readers understand how education policies and institutional decisions affect millions of students, teachers and educational institutions across the country.Read More