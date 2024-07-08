TIPRA Motha founder floats plan for preference to local workers in Tripura’s ADC

AGARTALA: TIPRA Motha party founder on Sunday advocated mandatory registration of all contractors and labourers operating in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) with provisions to charge higher registration fees from contractors and labourers from outside the state. TIPRA Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma floated the plan in a post on Facebook (PTI FILE)

“We have to ensure that local people get more preference. We have enough people who are capable of doing work. Huge companies are hiring people from outside, even for small jobs,” Debbarma said in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

“Our local people have been denied various opportunities, and I am going to seek legal opinion in this matter,” he said in the post.

Debbarma founded the TIPRA Motha, a regional political party, in 2021 with the agenda of creation of Greater Tipraland, a separate state for the tribals living in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and other northeastern states like Assam, Mizoram and also parts of neighbouring country Bangladesh.

Within two months of its formation, the party came to power in the 30-member TTAADC (28 members are elected and two are nominated). TTAADC covers 70% of Tripura’s geographical area and nearly one-third of its population.

Earlier this year, TIPRA Motha tied up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the signing of a tripartite agreement with the Government of India and Tripura government for an “honourable solution” to the problems of tribals.

In his post on Facebook, the royal scion elaborated on the plan for mandatory registration, saying migrant workers coming from outside the TTAADC areas would have to apply for labour licence.

“When any labour is brought from outside of the #TTAADC area or from the state, they must pay more for registration,” he said.

“For ST (Scheduled Tribes), there should be minimal or no charge to encourage trade and commerce. For others, there should be a fee. We have to follow ‘Atmanirbhar Policy’ in the #TTAADC,” he said.