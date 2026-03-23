TIPRA Motha Party to contest Tripura’s TTAADC polls alone, says Pradyot Debbarma

TIPRA Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Monday said his party will not enter into an alliance for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls unless there is a guarantee on the fulfilment of the Triprasa Accord. Debbarma, whose party is in power in the state in a coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said his alliance was only with his community (Facebook/PradyotTiprasa)

Voting to elect the TTAADC’s 28 members is scheduled for April 12, and the votes will be counted on April 17.

Debbarma, whose party is in power in the state in a coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said his alliance was only with his community. “I cannot forge alliance with any party without getting assurances on the fulfilment of the Tiprasa Accord. I cannot betray our people. I shall fight for my people, and I shall never compromise the interests of my next generation,” he said in a video message released on Monday. The TIPRA Motha won the TTAADC election in 2021.

The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), which is also part of the state-level coalition, has declared that it will contest nine seats. The BJP hadn’t made an announcement in this context in view of its talks with Debbarma’s party.

The last date for the candidates filing nominations for the poll would be March 25 while scrutiny of their nomination papers would be on March 26. The last date of withdrawing nomination papers is March 28, as stated by the state Election Commission.

The Left Front has already declared its 27 candidates: 25 candidates from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one each from the CPI and RSP.