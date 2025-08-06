Tiruchirappalli mom donates 300 litre breast milk, helping thousands of infants
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 05:01 pm IST
Tamil Nadu’s Selva Brindha donated 300.17L breast milk to MGMGH over 22 months, saving thousands of infants and earning spots in Asia and India record books.
Tiruchirappalli district in Tamil Nadu has donated over 300 litres of breast milk, helping save the lives of thousands of premature and critically ill infants, officials said.
Selva Brindha, a mother of two, donated a total of 300.17 litres over 22 months—from April 2023 to February 2025—to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) Milk Bank.
Her contribution accounted for nearly half of the total breast milk collected by the milk bank during the 2023-24 period, a hospital official said.
Encouraged by a non-governmental organisation, Brindha’s consistent service earned her a place in both the 'Asia Book of Records' and the 'India Book of Records'.
In recognition of her remarkable contribution, officials at the milk bank will felicitate her during the valedictory of 'World Breastfeeding Week' on August 7.
