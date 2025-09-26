Tirumala gets AI-powered command and control centre to monitor pilgrims

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday inaugurated India’s first Artificial Intelligence-powered pilgrim Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirupati district. (HT PHOTO)

An official release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said the ICCC would deliver real-time crowd prediction, faster queues, enhanced safety, and cyber threat monitoring across Tirumala.

The facility at Vaikuntam Queue Complex–I integrates advanced cameras, 3D situational maps, and live dashboards monitored by a dedicated technical team. “The chief minister suggested that the command-and-control centre be integrated with all major temples falling under the TTD supervision,” the official release said.

Constructed under a public-private partnership model by a group of NRI philanthropists, the centre has over 6,000 A-enabled cameras, with system processing 3,60,000 payloads every minute, 518 million events and generating 2.5 billion inferences daily in real time, that makes accurate crowd prediction and ensures safety, and cyber resilience across Tirumala.

“The new command hub predicts sarva darshanam wait-time right from Alipiri, the foothills of Tirumala, visualizes congestion in 3D, and unifies cyber threat monitoring to protect pilgrims and temple systems,” the statement said.

The TTD officials informed Naidu that at present, on an average, 4,500 devotees were getting the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara per hour. The chief minister said the number should be increased to 5,500 using AI technology.

He said strict vigilance should be maintained at Alipiri entrance to prevent entry of liquor and other prohibited items into Tirumala. He said that the rush of devotees should be managed in the right way through the command control centre.

Earlier, the chief minister, along with Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan, inaugurated new pilgrims amenities centre - Venkatadri Nilayam – constructed at a cost of ₹102 crore.

The new complex comprising 16 dormitories, 2400 lockers will provide accommodation free of cost for four thousand pilgrims who visit Tirumala without prior booking of accommodation. Two dining halls with a capacity of 1400 people and a Kalyan Katta (tonsuring hall) for 80 pilgrims were present in the new complex.

The official release said both the Vice-President of India and the chief minister went round the complex to see the amenities available for devotees. Later they inaugurated AI based modern equipment for preparing prasadam with the highest quality in Tirumala Potu. The modern equipment will help to prepare large quantities of prasadam maintaining high quality.