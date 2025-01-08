Tirupati Stampede Live: Toll rises to 6; CM Naidu to meet injured persons and families of the dead on Thursday
Tirupati stampede live updates: At least six people were killed and several others injured after a stampede broke out near Tirupati's Vishnu Nivasam during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens on Wednesday. Hundreds of devotees jostled for tickets for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, which is set to begin on January 10....Read More
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the devotees' death in the stampede, said the CMO in a statement.
Meanwhile, visuals from the spot showed a sea of people struggling to find space, with police officials trying to manage the overcrowding at Vishnu Nivasam.
Officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) noted that they had made arrangements for the distribution of the 1.20 lakh tokens from Thursday morning 5:30 am at 94 counters at three pilgrim lodges, namely, Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, and Bhudevi Complexes, besides other places like Satyanarayanapuram, Bairagipatteda and Ramanaidu school.
However, they added that the pilgrims began thronging the lodges from Wednesday itself.
Tirupati Stampede live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses his condolences
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences for the families of the deceased.
“Pained by the unfortunate incident of the stampede in the Tirupati temple. My sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Shah wrote on X.
Tirupati Stampede live: SP visits the injured
Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu visited Ruia Hospital to visit those injured in stampede.
Tirupati Stampede live: BRS working President KTR expresses his condolences
BRS leader and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao expressed his condolences on the tragedy.
“Saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede at Tirupati. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap,” KTR said on X.
Tirupati Stampede live: Andhra Pradesh Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy says he will reach the site in the morning with Home Minister
Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that he, along with state Home Minister and Revenue Minister will reach Tirupati in the morning.
" An unfortunate incident occurred in Tirupati last night, ahead of Mukkoti Ekadashi Utsav with lakhs of devotees expected to attend the event, it is deeply saddening that six pilgrims lost their lives in the stampede. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed us to make arrangements for the darshan of other pilgrims without hurting their sentiments. Following the Chief Minister's directions, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Home Minister Anitha, and I will reach Tirupati by tomorrow morning. We will take necessary measures and meet the families of the victims"
Tirupati Stampede Live: TTD Chairman blames overcrowding for the tragedy
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu visited Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati where the injured are undergoing treatment and spoke to the doctors.
"The reason (for the stampede) is overcrowding...it is an unfortunate incident...tomorrow CM will tell everything, today the complete report will come. Total 6 people have died, some are from Tamil Nadu and some are from Andhra Pradesh. As of now, one body has been identified and 5 are yet to be identified," he told the media.
Tirupati Stampede Live: TTD Board member seeks an apology from the devotees
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy has apologised for the tragedy saying that this has never happened in the body's history.
"To distribute tokens for 'Ekadasi Darshan', we opened 91 counters...it is unfortunate that stampede happened. 6 devotees died in the stampede, 40 have sustained injuries, we are providing best medical facilities possible, to them. This has never happened in TTD history. I sincerely seek apology from the devotees. We will conduct an inquiry and take serious action...tomorrow morning, CM and state Health Minister will visit Tirupati," he told ANI.
Tirupati Stampede Live: TTD Chairman says CM Naidu to visit families of the deceased on Thursday
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu has said that CM Chandrababu Naidu will visit the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragedy at 11:45 AM on Thursday.
" It is an unfortunate event, 6 pilgrims lost their lives. So far, only one pilgrim has been identified, while the others are yet to be identified. N Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is very serious about the incident and has expressed dissatisfaction with the officials' management during a teleconference. The Chief Minister will visit the families of the deceased tomorrow at 11:45 am. CM has warned that such incidents should not be repeated and is closely monitoring updates on the issue," he told ANI.
Tirupati Stampede Live: PM Narendra Modi backs Andhra government's assistance efforts
In a statement issued by the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has backed the relief efforts of Andhra Pradesh's NDA government.
“Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi,” the X post from PMO read.
Tirupati Stampede Live: TTD Executive Officer promises investigation
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Shyamala Rao has said that an investigation will be done on the matter.
" Death toll increased to 6 and 40 pilgrims injured in the incident. An investigation will be done," Rao told ANI.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Union MoS Prataprao Jadhav calls the tragedy ‘truely heartbreaking’
Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav says the news of stampede at Tirupati is 'heartbreaking'.
“The news of the tragic stampede in Tirupati is truly heartbreaking. My deepest sympathies are with the families who lost their loved ones. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may those affected find the strength to endure this difficult time,” he wrote on X.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress leaders and workers to ‘provide all possible assistance’
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has sent his condolences to the Tirupati stampede victims.
“The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time,” Gandhi wrote on X.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Arrangements at 94 counters at three pilgrim lodges
TTD had made arrangements for the "sarva darshan" (free darshan) of Lord Venkateshwara for January 10, 11 and 12, at 94 counters at three pilgrim lodges - Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, and Bhudevi Complexes, besides other places like Satyanarayanapuram, Bairagipatteda and Ramanaidu school, in Tirupati.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Arrangements made for devotees from Thursday morning
According to TTD officials, the organization had made arrangements for the distribution of 1.20 lakh tokens from Thursday, January 9, 5:30 am. However, devotees began thronging the lodges from Wednesday evening itself.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Visuals from Andhra show sea of people jostling for tickets
Visuals from the scene of stampede in Tirupati showed a sea of people jostling during the ticket distribution for 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Andhra CM questions TTD over arrangements for devotees
According to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh CMO, CM Chandrababu Naidu questioned TTD and other concerned authorities over why they could not make arrangements accordingly when it was known that devotees would come for the ticket distribution in large numbers.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Death toll rises to 6
The death toll in the stampede that erupted at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati during the ticket distribution for the ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam’ has increased to six.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Andhra CM to visit Tirupati tomorrow morning
As the stampede at Vishnu Nivasam during the ticket distribution for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam killed four people, officials said that Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirupati on Thursday morning to meet the injured.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Andhra CM orders senior officials to go to spot
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has ordered higher officials to reach the scene of the incident and take measures of the relief efforts to ensure that the injured receive better treatment, a statement from the CMO said.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Husband of deceased woman mourns loss
Husband of the one of the deceased devotees spoke to news agency ANI and said that the stampede broke out when the her wife and other devotees were trying to get the tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.
The stampede resulted in his wife's death. "I have informed out relatives and they are on their way," the grieving man added.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Cops seen giving CPR to injured devotees
In the visuals emerging from the scene of stampede, police officials were seen administering CPR on a couple of women devotees and other injured persons being shifted in ambulances.
Tirupati Stampede Live: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses ‘deep shock’
In a statement released by the Andhra Pradesh chief minister's office (CMO), “Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of the devotees in the stampede that took place near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati during the distribution of darshan tokens at Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara.”
Tirupati Stampede Live: 4 devotees dead, several injured
At least four people died and several others sustained injuries in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens.