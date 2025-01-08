Menu Explore
Tirupati stampede: Video shows scores jostling during ticket distribution

ByHT News Desk
Jan 08, 2025 11:09 PM IST

Six devotees died and several others were injured in the  stampede.

Tirupati stampede: SIX devotees, including three women, died and several others were injured in a stampede in Tirupati on Wednesday night.

A stampede occurred at Vishnu Nivasam during the distribution of Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tokens, in Tirupati on Wednesday.(ANI)
A stampede occurred at Vishnu Nivasam during the distribution of Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tokens, in Tirupati on Wednesday.(ANI)

The incident took place when devotees were jostling for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills.

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing on January 10. Follow LIVE updates.

Videos of the incident showing police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral on social media.

"While my wife and others were trying to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, a stampede occurred, resulting in her death. I have informed our relatives and they are on their way..." husband of one of the deceased, Mallika, told ANI.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said that he spoke with officials about the treatment being provided to those injured in the incident.

The chief minister has ordered higher officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment, his office said.

"Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of the devotees in the stampede that took place near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati during the distribution of darshan tokens at Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara,” the chief minister's office said in a statement.

“The CM is keeping abreast of the current situation by speaking to district and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials from time to time,” it added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
