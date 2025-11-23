TMC against SIR in Bengal to protect ‘crores of unauthorised voters’, alleges BJP

Union minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress had been opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal to protect “crores of unauthorised voters.” "The SIR has been welcomed by every bonafide citizen of West Bengal, but only the TMC ministers and other leaders are opposing it," Sukanta Majumdar said.(ANI)

Majumdar, while addressing a gathering of thousands of people at the Parivartan Yatra in Paschim Medinipur's Mohanpur, said the people of Bengal had already decided to “throw out” the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

He said that the SIR had been “welcomed” by the “bonafide” citizens of West Bengal but was being opposed by TMC leaders, PTI news agency reported.

“The SIR has been welcomed by every bonafide citizen of West Bengal, but only the TMC ministers and other leaders are opposing it. Why? Because they now know that, with the deletion of names of crores of unauthorised voters who infiltrated into the country and got ration cards and Aadhar documents with the help of TMC leaders will be thrown out now,” Majumdar said.

The former Bengal BJP president further said that West Bengal CM Banerjee's vote bank had drastically reduced, adding that no one can save her party from poll debacle after a few months, according to the PTI report. Majumdar said that the people of Bengal want ‘parivartan’ (change), which will be brought about by the BJP.

Majumdar said the residents of Bengal would “reply democratically” to alleged instances of TMC leaders committing atrocities on rival party workers, PTI reported.

TMC's opposition to SIR, ‘silent vote rigging’ claim

The TMC has strongly disapproved the SIR being conducted by the Election Commission of India, while claiming that it is “silent vote rigging.”

“The BJP wants to win polls on the basis of notes, not votes,” Mamata said, while adding that the Centre and EC were “branding all Bengali migrants as Bangladeshis.”

Mamata and her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee have also dubbed the SIR as a backdoor implementation of the NRC (National Register of Citizens).

Mamata further warned the Centre, saying “if even one voter’s name is dropped, we will crush the BJP-led government.” Addressing a protest rally in central Kolkata, Mamata said the TMC would not allow the BJP to “to snatch our rights.”

The West Bengal CM has also accused the BJP of “an attempt to clamp a super emergency” in the state. “Fourteen citizens have died out of fear. Some of them have died by suicide. But not a single condolence message has come from the ECI,” the TMC chief said.

Mamata further alleged that the SIR could not be “completed in such a short time”, while accusing the BJP of “stopping” the TMC government in the state from working.

Meanwhile, the booth-level officers in West Bengal had threatened boycott while demanding enhanced security citing growing political threats ahead of the house-to-house voter enumeration. Several BLOs flagged safety concerns during training sessions.