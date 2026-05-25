TMC-BJP row intensifies after Falta re-poll result; Abhishek Banerjee points out ‘inconsistencies’

A major political row erupted between the Bharatiya Janta Party and the Trinamool Congress on Sunday after BJP’s Debangshu Panda recorded a comfortable victory in the Falta constituency of West Bengal, where re-polling was conducted on May 21. Banerjee was not the only one trading remarks. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari also launched attacks at the TMC. (File Image)

Panda won with over 1 lakh votes while CPI(M)’s Sambhu Nath Kurmi trailed with 40,645 votes and Congress' Abdul Razzak Molla got only 10,084 votes. All this after the TMC candidate had backed out of the contest before the polls.

Following the announcement of results, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee sought an explanation from the Election Commission over the timing of vote counting in the Falta constituency. He alleged that on May 4, when the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared, only 2–4 rounds had been completed till 3:30 pm. In contrast, all 21 rounds of counting were done in Falta on Sunday by that time.

Also Read: Who is Debangshu Panda? BJP leader who swept Bengal’s Falta repoll by over 1 lakh votes

“The Falta AC repoll counting today exposes glaring inconsistencies. By 3:30 pm in the afternoon today all 21 rounds were completed. On 4th May, till the same time, only 2- 4 rounds had taken place. The country deserves an explanation from the ECI,” he wrote in a post on X.

He also accused the Election Commission of “turning a blind eye” to the situation in West Bengal, claiming that over 1,000 workers from Falta have been forced to flee their homes in the last 10 days. He further alleged that party offices were vandalised in broad daylight even while the Model Code of Conduct was in force.

Also Read: Bengal's Falta election: How Jahangir Khan of Trinamool, who backed out before repoll, got 3.7% of the votes

“Although more than 1000 workers from Falta have been forced to flee their homes in the last 10 days the Election Commission continued to turn a blind eye. Party offices were vandalised in broad daylight even when the Model Code of Conduct was in force.”

“The Election Commission has taken no action. Instead, the CEO, who was allegedly used by the ECI to delete names under the guise of SIR and manipulate the electoral process, was appointed Chief Secretary of the new WB government at a time when the Model Code of Conduct was still in force in Falta and the polling process had not even been completed.”

Calling it “worrying”, he further alleged that counting agents of Trinamool and other political parties, except the BJP, were allegedly thrown out of the venue on May 4th by officials and central forces deployed under the Election Commission of India.