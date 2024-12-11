TMC blames INDIA ally Congress, BJP for Parliament logjam: ‘Not proper’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday slammed both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and INDIA bloc ally Congress over parliament logjam during the ongoing winter session. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

He said both the parties were responsible for the uproar in both houses.

"The House is adjourned because of the Congress and the BJP. The House will continue only on the choice of the Congress and the BJP... This is not proper,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by ANI.

Banerjee pointed out that there are many more parties and parliamentary democracy does not depend on the BJP and the Congress.

“One day Congress wants to continue, and the BJP is disturbing. One day BJP is trying to continue, and the Congress is disturbing. And the rest of the parties can't speak anywhere... The BJP is the ruling party, so they get the preference. Congress is the main opposition, so it gets the preference... We can't point out the conditions of the state," he added.

The ruckus that has engulfed the winter session since it started late last month continued on Wednesday. The Congress continued its protests against the government over various issues including Adani indictments in the US and BJP's allegations against the leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Congress protest in the parliament

Several opposition MPs on Wednesday greeted their BJP counterparts in Parliament premises with the tricolour in one hand and a red rose in the other, as they urged the ruling party to ensure that the House functions and all issues, including the Adani matter, are discussed.

This is the latest in a series of unusual daily demonstrations led by the Congress over the Adani issue.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also offered the tricolour in the form of a card to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh when the latter was entering the main Parliament building.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the Congress, DMK, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Left parties, among others, stood in front of the Makar Dwar steps. Most of the MPs carried a small tricolour card and a red rose.

Several MPs also carried placards with slogans 'Don't let the country be sold'.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as the ruckus in the house continued. While the Congress is adamant on the Adani issue being discussed and has brought a no confidence motion against RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, the BJP has brought forth the allegations of links between the Gandhi family and Hungarian American businessman George Soros.