 TMC gives tickets to 14 sitting MPs, several new faces. Check list
TMC gives tickets to 14 sitting MPs, several new faces. Check list

TMC gives tickets to 14 sitting MPs, several new faces. Check list

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2024 04:26 PM IST

The names of the candidates were announced by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee during a mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.

TMC candidates Yusuf Pathan, Rachana Banerjee and Shatrughan Sinha.(Instagram/PTI)
TMC candidates Yusuf Pathan, Rachana Banerjee and Shatrughan Sinha.(Instagram/PTI)

The names of the candidates were announced by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee during a mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

Banerjee, who is TMC's national general secretary, asserted that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre during the Lok Sabha elections.

"The 'Modi ki guarantee' has zero warranty. Only Mamata Banerjee and the TMC keep the promises. The BJP and its leaders are outsiders and anti-Bengal and that is why they have withheld the funds due to the state," Abhishek Banerjee said in a dig at the Centre.

In other major takeaways from Trinamool's list, the party has announced the candidature of former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan from the Baharampur seat in Murshidabad district.

The party also dropped its sitting MP actor Nusrat Jahan (Basirhat – the constituency of Sandeshkhali) has been dropped from the 2024 list.

Here's a look at some of the fresh faces and incumbent MPs who have been given the tickets by the Trinamool Congress for the coming elections:

New entrants

  • Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan (Berhampore)
  • Actor Rachana Banerjee (Hooghly)
  • Youth TMC president Saayoni Ghosh (Jadavpur)]
  • MLA June Maliah (Midnapore)

Siting MPs

  • Dipak Adhikari (Ghatal)
  • Sajda Ahmed (Uluberia)
  • Sudip Bandopadhyay (Kolkata North)
  • Abhishek Banerjee (Diamond Harbour)
  • Kalyan Banerjee (Srirampur)
  • Prasun Banerjee (Howrah)
  • Kakali Ghosh Dastidar (Barasat)
  • Pratima Mondal (Joynagar)
  • Khalilur Rehman (Jangipur)
  • Saugata Roy (Dum Dum)
  • Mala Roy (Kolkata South)
  • Shatabdi Roy (Birbhum)
  • Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol)
  • Asit Mal (Bolpur)

