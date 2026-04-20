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TMC hits out at Modi, says Jharkhand CM forced to return to Ranchi due to PM's 'jhalmuri' break in Jhargram

Hemant Soren and his wife, MLA Kalpana Soren, were eventually forced to return to Ranchi because of Modi’s “extended snack break and photo-ops”, the TMC said.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 08:04 am IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife were denied permission to land their helicopter in West Bengal’s Jhargram on Sunday due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unscheduled ‘jhalmuri’ stop, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged.

PM Modi's jhalmuri break in Jhargram, West Bengal.(@narendramodi/X)

Soren and MLA Kalpana Soren were kept waiting for hours and eventually forced to return to Ranchi because of Modi’s “extended snack break and photo-ops”, the Party said.

“Because the ‘Pradhan Sevak’ decided to extend his stay in Jhargram to eat Jhalmuri, Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and his wife and MLA Smt. Kalpana Soren was denied permission to fly their chopper into Jhargram while Modi was present,” the TMC wrote on X.

In another post, Modi said he stopped for “delicious jhalmuri” between four rallies in West Bengal.

“He came to Jhargram to court the Adivasi vote,” the TMC said in their post later on Sunday. The PM's “Adivasi-Birodhi mindset” was exposed, the Party alleged.

“Bengal saw it. And Bengal will remember it on 4th May.”

Bengal goes to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Results will be out on May 4.

Speaking in Jhargram, Modi said the TMC aimed to form a government “of infiltrators and for infiltrators.” He framed the election as a fight to protect Bengal’s identity and accused the party of failing tribal regions.

 
jhargram narendra modi west bengal elections west bengal election 2026 trinamool
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Home / India News / TMC hits out at Modi, says Jharkhand CM forced to return to Ranchi due to PM's 'jhalmuri' break in Jhargram
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