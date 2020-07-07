TMC impediment to growth, says BJP chief JP Nadda

india

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 06:41 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda used Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary as a platform to target the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on Monday, even as the policies of the Congress and Jawaharlal Nerhru, particularly in the context of Kashmir, were the mainstay of his speech.

Addressing a digital rally, Nadda dubbed TMC government as an impediment to the state’s development and called for dismissing it “lock, stock and barrel.” Nadda accused the party of being power hungry.

“West Bengal has always given the country a new vision and a new direction, however under the current dispensation the state’s condition is saddening. The current West Bengal government has not only ruined education in the state, manufacturing and trade has also been severely affected. For the sake of the country and West Bengal Dr Mukherjee resigned from a position of power, however to the current government in West Bengal only posts matter,” Nadda said.

“The state government has adopted the policy of appeasement and violence in the state. It is not even cooperating with the Centre in the fight against the corona pandemic...”

Saugata Roy, TMC’s veteran Lok Sabha member, said, “Shyama Prasad never had a deep political base in Bengal...While he enjoyed respect because of being the son of Sir Asutosh Mookerjee, Shyama Prasad was never a freedom fighter and never went to jail.”

“BJP is projecting him because it does not have an icon In Bengal. The state’s real icons, such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Tagore, Chittaranjan Das and others spoke of Hindu-Muslim unity and not Hindutva. Nadda does not know the history of the state,” said Roy.