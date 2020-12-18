e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari, TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party

After Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari, TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party

Datta’s resignation comes just months ahead of next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:21 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a rally at Rashmela Ground in Cooch Behar district, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a rally at Rashmela Ground in Cooch Behar district, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)
         

In yet another blow to West Bengal chief minister-Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of next year’s assembly elections, another MLA resigned from the party on Friday, news agency ANI has reported. Silbhadra Datta, TMC MLA from Barrackpore assebly constituency in North 24 Parganas, tendered his resignation from the party.

 

Datta’s resignation comes just a day after another MLA, Jitendra Tiwari, resigned from the party.

tags
top news
SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja
SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja
TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party
TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party
Blatant interference, says Kejriwal on transfer of 3 IPS officers from Bengal
Blatant interference, says Kejriwal on transfer of 3 IPS officers from Bengal
Temperatures likely to drop below normal over Delhi, NW India today
Temperatures likely to drop below normal over Delhi, NW India today
India’s Covid-19 tally at 9.9 million, recoveries touch 9.5 million
India’s Covid-19 tally at 9.9 million, recoveries touch 9.5 million
Chilla border open from Delhi-Noida side, Tikri and others remain closed
Chilla border open from Delhi-Noida side, Tikri and others remain closed
Harsimrat Kaur Badal slams Kejriwal for ‘cheap theatrics’
Harsimrat Kaur Badal slams Kejriwal for ‘cheap theatrics’
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In