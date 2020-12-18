After Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari, TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:21 IST

In yet another blow to West Bengal chief minister-Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of next year’s assembly elections, another MLA resigned from the party on Friday, news agency ANI has reported. Silbhadra Datta, TMC MLA from Barrackpore assebly constituency in North 24 Parganas, tendered his resignation from the party.

West Bengal: TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from the party — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

Datta’s resignation comes just a day after another MLA, Jitendra Tiwari, resigned from the party.