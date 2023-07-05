‘You felt like laughing?’ TMC MP Mahua Moitra attacks Praful Patel for mocking Oppn meet

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday attacked National Congress Party leader Praful Patel for mocking the recent opposition meeting in Patna, calling the rebel Ajit Pawar's faction “pathetic traitors”. Addressing party workers at MET College in Bandra, NCP working president Praful Patel on Wednesday said he felt like laughing after watching the scene at the recent meeting of 17 opposition parties in Patna. TMC MP Mahua Moitra(PTI)

“There were 17 opposition parties there, and seven of them have only one MP in Lok Sabha. There was one party that has zero MPs. They claim they will bring change,” he said. Patel said the country wants to know why he has sided with Ajit Pawar. “I will respond to this query at an appropriate time,” he added.

Reacting to Patel's remark, the TMC MP wrote, “You felt like laughing did you? Well, we feel like laughing at you pathetic traitors who betray cause after ED confiscates properties & jalaoed a beedi under you.”

“It will be Indian democracy vs BJP in 2024. Let’s see who has last laugh then,” she added.

Mahua Moitra's comments were directed at NCP leaders like Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar who ditched party supremo Sharad Pawar and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.

Praful Patel was present at the much-coveted opposition meeting on June 23 in Patna. The meeting was hosted by Janata Dal-United leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. At the meeting, the opposition parties attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over its “dictatorship” and also announced their decision to fight the upcoming elections together.