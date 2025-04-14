TMC MP threatens to ‘gouge out eyes, break limbs’ amid Waqf protests in Murshidabad, BJP hits back

Amid the tensions over the violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Monday slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Bapi Halder for his "gouge out eyes and break limbs" threat and condemned the state police for not taking action against him. Union minister Sukanta Majumdar asked why West Bengal hadn't taken action against TMC MP Bapi Halder (in pic). (X/@DrSukantaBJP)

At least three people died and several others left injured in the violence in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipura areas since Friday afternoon. However, there were no reports of any fresh incident from anywhere in the district on Monday.

Meanwhile, at least 18 police personnel were injured in the clashes and were undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Majumdar called out the protesters in Murshidabad and termed them "fanatical, fundamentalist jihadi groups", who he said, are continuously attempting to erase the trace of Hindus existence under the pretext of protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act. He alleged that they were "even throwing petrol bombs at the @BSF_India jawans -- who is directly supporting them? This @AITCofficial MP is making it absolutely clear!"

Halder courted controversy with his remarks, allegedly threatening to gouge out the eyes and break the limbs of those trying to capture Waqf properties.

"Till the time CM Mamata Banerjee is there, the responsibility of your ancestral assets is as much ours as much it is yours... it is not anyone's father's property," Halder said.

He further said that "If someone dares to eye Waqf properties, gouge out their eyes, and break their hands".

Majumdar shared the TMC's MP video in a X post and wrote, "Bapi Halder, the Trinamool MP from Mathurapur constituency, has issued a terrifying threat — to gouge out eyes and break limbs! What action has the crippled, cowardly @WBPolice taken against this individual for directly inciting brutal torture and violence against the helpless, innocent Hindus of Murshidabad by these fundamentalists?"

"The innocent Hindus of Bengal know the entire truth. Stop throwing stones in secret and openly admit, Honorable failed Chief Minister @MamataOfficial, that the full responsibility for this barbarism lies with you and your incompetent administration!" the Union minister added.

‘Situation under control’ in Murshidabad

Police said that the situation in Murshidabad is under control, adding that till Saturday afternoon, a total of 180 people have been arrested in connection with the violence following protests against the Waqf amendment bill.

"The situation in and around these disturbed areas is peaceful and under control. There is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the district of Murshidabad. Police deployment is there and we will not allow any form of nuisance to disturb peace," the police officer told news agency PTI.

However, prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force in the violence-hit pockets of the district.

The internet also remains suspended in the affected areas, with security forces still conducting checks on vehicles along the main roads.

Hundreds of people were affected by the communal violence in Murshidabad and they crossed the Bhagirathi River, taking shelter in adjoining Malda, officials said.

The local administration also arranged for accommodation and food for the fleeing riot-hit families and placed them in shelters in schools, sending out volunteers at the river bank to assist those arriving in boats.

