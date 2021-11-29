TMC skips opposition meet called by Congress, 10 others attend

The Trinamool Congress skipped the meeting of opposition parties called by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the Parliament’s winter session in a clear indication of its tensions with the Congress in the backdrop of the Mamata Banerjee led outfit’s ambitions to become the principal opposition force nationally against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Apart from the Indian National Congress (INC), 10 other opposition parties including the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), Communist Party of India (CPI), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Marumalarchi Dravika Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Loktantrik Janata Dal, National Conference (NC) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) attended the meeting.

“TMC will not attend the meeting of opposition floor leaders called by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge tomorrow, but definitely will attend the meetings chaired by the Prime Minister and the Rajya Sabha Chairman,” a TMC leader was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Also Read: Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed by Lok Sabha, Congress leaders not happy

In a tweet on Sunday,TMC parliamentarian Derek O’Brien made it clear that the TMC was not an ally of the Congress but dismissed suggestions that the undercurrent of tensions with the Congress may impact unity of opposition parties on the floor of the Parliament. “Yes, there will be Opposition unity in Parliament. Common ISSUES will unite Opposition. The RJD, DMK, CPIM are all electoral allies of Congress. NCP, Shiv Sena, JMM run a govt with them. Congress is not our electoral ally nor are we running a govt. with them. That’s the distinction,” he added.