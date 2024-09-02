TMC to boycott 3 TV channels for ‘anti-Bengal propaganda’ amid Kolkata rape row

Amid the outrage over the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress has decided to boycott three TV news channels for running an “anti-Bengal agenda-driven propaganda” against the state government. TMC said in its statement that the party will not send any spokespersons to news debates on these TV channels. Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. (Samir Jana/HT file)

“AITC has, for now decided not to send its spokespersons to media channels like ABP Ananda, Republic, and TV9 due to their persistent ANTI-BENGAL agenda-driven PROPAGANDA. We understand their compulsion to appease the ZAMINDARS of Delhi, given the investigations and ongoing enforcement cases their promoters and companies are facing,” the statement by TMC reads.

“We also clarify and request the people of West Bengal not to be misled by individuals portrayed as party supporters or sympathizers on these platforms during discussions or debates, as they are not authorized by the party and do not represent our official stance,” the party added.

"The people of Bengal have consistently rejected this unholy BANGLA BIRODHI NEXUS and have always chosen TRUTH over PROPAGANDA," it said.

TMC's decision to boycott TV debate on certain channels came after heated exchange of words between BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar during a debate. Dastidar called Paul, a fashion designer, a ‘saree-maker’ during the debate. The TMC leader also said that medical students were “made to sit on laps” to pass during the CPM era in Bengal, a remark which sparked an outrage.

Dastidar later issued an apology for her statement on X, saying, “I am sorry for any statement made in ABP anondo talk show and apologise if my recent words have hurt anyone's sentiments. I retract my statement. My intention has been and will always be to champion cause of well-being and rights of women.”

This comes as the West Bengal government is facing a massive backlash over the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor in the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata last month. Doctors and students have been protesting against the government, while BJP is demanding CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the incident.

On August 9, a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of the medical college, with the autopsy report showing multiple serious injuries and sexual assault.