TMC worker shot dead in north Bengal, another leader dies of heart attack
- The family of the man who was shot dead alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the Trinamool Congress.
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker from Gangarampur in the South Dinajpur district of north Bengal was shot dead on Tuesday morning, police said.
Sanjit Sarkar’s family and local people alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the ruling party. The murder took place close to the victim’s home. The assailants came on a motorcycle, eyewitnesses told the police. A grainy video of two men getting on a motorcycle and the bleeding victim lying on the ground was later widely shared.
Shortly after the incident, Kalipada Sarkar, the president of the local panchayat samity was admitted at Gangarampur hospital after he was allegedly chased by some TMC workers from a rival group. Sarkar later died of heart attack.
Biplab Mitra, a former legislator and newly-appointed chairman of the TMC’s district committee, said, “Sarkar died of a heart attack. His death has nothing to do with the murder. He was ailing for a long time and had been to Chennai for treatment.”
Debarshi Dutta, the district superintendent of police, said, “The murder took place during a clash between two small groups. We have arrested six people and investigation is on.”
