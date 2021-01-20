IND USA
Police said six men have been arrested for the murder.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Police said six men have been arrested for the murder.
TMC worker shot dead in north Bengal, another leader dies of heart attack

  • The family of the man who was shot dead alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the Trinamool Congress.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:06 AM IST

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker from Gangarampur in the South Dinajpur district of north Bengal was shot dead on Tuesday morning, police said.

Sanjit Sarkar’s family and local people alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the ruling party. The murder took place close to the victim’s home. The assailants came on a motorcycle, eyewitnesses told the police. A grainy video of two men getting on a motorcycle and the bleeding victim lying on the ground was later widely shared.

Shortly after the incident, Kalipada Sarkar, the president of the local panchayat samity was admitted at Gangarampur hospital after he was allegedly chased by some TMC workers from a rival group. Sarkar later died of heart attack.

Biplab Mitra, a former legislator and newly-appointed chairman of the TMC’s district committee, said, “Sarkar died of a heart attack. His death has nothing to do with the murder. He was ailing for a long time and had been to Chennai for treatment.”

Debarshi Dutta, the district superintendent of police, said, “The murder took place during a clash between two small groups. We have arrested six people and investigation is on.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
india news

PM to release financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:38 AM IST
Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.
On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.(Bloomberg)
On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.(Bloomberg)
india news

Recipients to be followed-up for 3 months after 2nd dose of Covaxin, says ICMR

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:28 AM IST
India has given emergency use authorisation to two Covid-19 vaccines being manufactured in the country - Covishield and Covaxin.
“This is the first case in Barwani under the new legislation,” Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.(Representative image)
“This is the first case in Barwani under the new legislation,” Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.(Representative image)
india news

28-yr-old held in MP under new religious conversion law

By HT Correspondent, Barwani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:08 AM IST
“On the basis of a written complaint filed by a 22- year-old woman, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of rape and under provisions of the Freedom of Religion ordinance,” Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.
In a separate decision, the ministry waived of the 75%-mark eligibility criteria in class 12 exams for students seeking admission to central technical and engineering schools via JEE (Main).(HT Photo)
In a separate decision, the ministry waived of the 75%-mark eligibility criteria in class 12 exams for students seeking admission to central technical and engineering schools via JEE (Main).(HT Photo)
india news

Candidates to get more questions to choose from in JEE and NEET

By Prashant K Nanda, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:24 AM IST
“The syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) to remain same as the previous year. But students will be given the choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in physics, chemistry & mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in physics, chemistry & mathematics),” the ministry said.
Former executive editor of NDTV Nidhi Razdan's case would be transferred to the cyber cell-specialised unit, said a senior cop, preferring anonymity.(Yogesh Kumar/Hindustan Times )
Former executive editor of NDTV Nidhi Razdan's case would be transferred to the cyber cell-specialised unit, said a senior cop, preferring anonymity.(Yogesh Kumar/Hindustan Times )
india news

Nidhi Razdan files complaint over online fraud

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:14 AM IST
Nidhi Razdan’s counsel Shri Singh said a complaint was filed at Greater Kailash police station on Monday. Singh said that they had earlier approached the Srinagar cops but were advised to contact Delhi Police since it was an issue related to the jurisdiction.
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla talked of Indo-Pacific joint effort a workshop to ensure the region remains open and peaceful.(PTI)
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla talked of Indo-Pacific joint effort a workshop to ensure the region remains open and peaceful.(PTI)
india news

Harsh Shringla calls for joint efforts to ensure peace in Indo-Pacific

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:01 AM IST
“An Indo-Pacific guided by norms and governed by rules, with freedom of navigation, open connectivity, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, is an article of faith for India,” Shringla told a workshop organised by the ORF and the embassies of France and Japan.
Members of Supreme Court-constituted committee (L to R) Ashok Gulati, Anil Ghanwat and Pramod Kumar Joshi interact with the media in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Members of Supreme Court-constituted committee (L to R) Ashok Gulati, Anil Ghanwat and Pramod Kumar Joshi interact with the media in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT photo)
india news

SC panel on farm laws holds first meet, invites farmers for talks

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:43 AM IST
The committee will begin its consultations with farm unions on January 21. “Invitations have been sent to unions which are both pro- and anti-farm laws,” Anil Ghanwat, a member of the committee told HT.
To ensure fewer doses are wasted each day, many centres started walk-in vaccination from Tuesday.(PTI)
To ensure fewer doses are wasted each day, many centres started walk-in vaccination from Tuesday.(PTI)
india news

1,000 vaccine doses wasted in Delhi so far: Health officials

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:43 AM IST
Teams from a number of vaccination centres and health officials overseeing the city’s inoculation drive said at least 1,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been wasted in Delhi so far. Health officials attributed the wastage mostly to fewer people coming up to get the jab.
On Tuesday, the farmers also shared the route map of their proposed tractor rally and said that the parade will touch all the borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)
On Tuesday, the farmers also shared the route map of their proposed tractor rally and said that the parade will touch all the borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)
india news

Police urge farmers to shift R-Day tractor rally to KMP e-way

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:31 AM IST
While special commissioner (intelligence) Deependra Pathak led the police team from Delhi, seven leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Darshan Pal, represented the farmers. Since no consensus could be reached on issue, another meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday.
Rahul Gandhi said that China has a “clear strategic vision” but India doesn’t and China has twice tested India in Doklam and Ladakh(Sanjeev Verma)
Rahul Gandhi said that China has a “clear strategic vision” but India doesn’t and China has twice tested India in Doklam and Ladakh(Sanjeev Verma)
india news

Rahul Gandhi says India ‘owned’ by a few; Centre hits back

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:40 AM IST
In a no-holds-barred attack against the ruling dispensation a day before the tent round of talks between farmers and the Centre, Rahul Gandhi compared the alleged monopolies that he said were being created with the British Raj.
The truck ran over the construction workers on the Kim-Mandvi road shortly after midnight(PTI)
The truck ran over the construction workers on the Kim-Mandvi road shortly after midnight(PTI)
india news

14 migrant workers, a yr-old infant crushed by truck in Surat

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The incident took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, when the truck driver apparently lost control over the vehicle after hitting a sugarcane laden tractor. The deceased included six men, eight women and a baby girl.
The IAF said the two sides would “put into practice operational experience gained across terrains and spectrums and endeavour to exchange ideas and best practices to enhance interoperability”.
The IAF said the two sides would “put into practice operational experience gained across terrains and spectrums and endeavour to exchange ideas and best practices to enhance interoperability”.
india news

India, France air exercise to kick off in Rajasthan today

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:01 AM IST
“As part of Indo-French defence cooperation, the IAF and French Air and Space Force have held six editions of exercises named ‘Garuda’, the latest being in 2019 at Air Force Base Mont-de-Marsan, France,” the IAF said on the eve of the exercise.
India’s grants are part of plans to provide up to 10 million doses of both Covidshield and Covaxin, the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech, to friendly countries.(PTI)
India’s grants are part of plans to provide up to 10 million doses of both Covidshield and Covaxin, the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech, to friendly countries.(PTI)
india news

India begins vaccine export from today

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The external affairs ministry said supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from Wednesday in line with India’s commitment to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help the world fight Covid-19.
Adverse reactions can be caused by allergies or underlying medical conditions and are not necessarily causally linked to vaccines.(Bloomberg Photo )
Adverse reactions can be caused by allergies or underlying medical conditions and are not necessarily causally linked to vaccines.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Covaxin recipients under stricter watch, says Centre

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:54 AM IST
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine recipients are being actively followed for any adverse reactions. Officials also drew a distinction between Covishield, which finished late-stage trials abroad, and Covaxin, which is currently in phase 3 trials.
